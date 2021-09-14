mark valacak

-
Genesee County health officials insist a court order restricting communication with state health officials is not preventing them from investigating cases…
-
Local, state and federal health officials are joining forces to reduce the chances of another Legionnaires' disease outbreak in Genesee County.The…
-
Dozens of families turned up for free blood lead level testing in Flint today.Nurses tried to soothe the fears of toddlers, telling them “it’s just a…
-
Recent studies have shown blood lead levels in Flint children have doubled, even tripled in some parts of town, since the city started using the Flint…
-
The city of Flint has issued an advisory for lead in city drinking water.The advisory comes a day after local hospital officials announced blood lead…