-
Groups supporting a ban on child marriages in Michigan are renewing their call on the Legislature to take action on a package of bills to outlaw the…
-
Some lawmakers in Lansing say the state’s divorce statute is “archaic” and needs an update.A new bill introduced in the state House would allow anyone to…
-
The state Court of Appeals says a commitment ceremony does not equal a marriage in Michigan.An ex-husband is challenging a lower court ruling. He says his…
-
The #MeToo movement has launched us into a national discussion about sexual harassment, especially harassment and assault committed by men in the…
-
Last month the New York Times published a piece entitled Equality in Marriage Grows, and So Does Class Divide. It reveals whom we choose to marry,…
-
Divorce is complicated. Even more so if there are children involved. But, for Carter Cortelyou there was another layer to his divorce that made it…
-
A state lawmaker wants religious leaders to have sole responsibility when it comes to performing marriages in Michigan.Under legislation introduced last…
-
Update: The U.S. Supreme Court declined to take up the issue of gay marriage this session. Read more about this decision's implications here.Michigan…
-
The fate of Michigan's constitutional ban on gay marriage now rests with federal Judge Bernard Friedman.After nine days of argument, the trial of Deboer…
-
Conventional wisdom is younger people are able to spring back easier from a divorce.But Michigan State University sociologist Hui Liu says her research…