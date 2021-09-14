-
When you think of a mandolin, you may think of Europe during the Renaissance or bluegrass music from the South. But it turns out the mandolin actually has…
-
In the 1840s, a black family fleeing slavery found refuge in Marshall, Michigan. Only a few years later, after settling into their new home, relatives of…
-
In May of 2016, residents of Albion voted to have their school district annexed by neighboring Marshall.This week, Michigan Radio examined the impact the…
-
On the first day of school, more than 100 men lined up outside of Harrington Elementary in Albion, Michigan.They were all dressed to the nines. Most had…
-
In May of last year, residents of Albion stepped into the voting booth. On their ballots, they saw this question:"Shall Albion Public Schools be annexed…
-
The past few years have brought change after change for students in Albion, Michigan.For years, they saw friends and neighbors hop on buses from other…
-
Give us back our schools.That's the message some Albion residents have for state lawmakers.The south central Michigan city voted to let Marshall Public…
-
An oil pipeline running beneath the Straits of Mackinac could be shut down under a bill in the legislature.The company that operates the pipeline insists…
-
People who want Enbridge Energy's Line 5 shut down plan to make it an issue at next week's policy conference on Mackinac Island.The oil pipeline runs…
-
About 180 Marshall High School seniors will get their diplomas tomorrow.Two dozen students from Albion will be among those in caps and gowns.Last year,…