Today on Stateside, it’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day. We spoke with a historian about King’s work in Detroit and the legacy it's left behind. Plus, a…
On June 23, 1963 Martin Luther King Jr. stood in Detroit and spoke about a dream. It was a fraught moment in the history of the American civil rights…
Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but Tuesday, communities across the state and country will celebrate the W.K. Kellogg Foundation’s Fourth National…
Monday was Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a national holiday honoring the life and work of one of the most dedicated and celebrated leaders of the civil…
Today on Stateside, how recent developments in a federal gerrymandering lawsuit could shift some Michigan congressional and state legislative districts…
There will be lectures, marches, and celebrations across the state recognizing the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. today. The federal holiday marks King’s…
The Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King was shot and killed in Memphis in 1968. Violent riots followed in what surely must've felt like an unraveling of…
Today is not only the Martin Luther King federal holiday, but Dr. King’s actual birthday. Had he not caught that bullet on the balcony of the Lorraine…
In March of 1968, Martin Luther King Jr. came to Grosse Pointe, a nearly all-white Detroit suburb.He gave a speech at Grosse Pointe South High School…
There is extra special importance to this Martin Luther King Day in Ypsilanti.Remarkably, it was 150 years ago on this day that abolitionist and orator…