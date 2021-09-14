-
The University of Michigan is taking big steps to address sexual misconduct and institutional problems, hiring consultant Guidepost Solutions after a law…
-
The University of Michigan is paying more than nine million dollars to settle complaints of sexual harassment and misconduct by a former top official with…
-
Several University of Michigan top officials, including former President Mary Sue Coleman, were alerted to sexual misconduct allegations against former…
-
Emily Renda’s ex-boyfriend was stalking her. It was 2012, and as a 28-year-old with a master’s degree in public health, she’d recently started a job she…
-
The University of Michigan has removed a faculty member from his job as chief academic officer over sexual misconduct allegations that have been made…
-
Stateside: UM provost faces sexual misconduct allegations; black portraiture; gun-rights sanctuariesToday on Stateside, the trial of Kathie Klages has begun. The longtime coach for the Michigan State University women’s gymnastics team is accused of lying…
-
The University of Michigan announced Wednesday that Martin Philbert has been recommended to fill the role of provost and executive vice president for…