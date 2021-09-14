-
A bill on its way to the state Senate floor would prevent school union reps from getting paid release time when they're on union business. SB 796 passed…
Gov. Rick Snyder today vetoed a road funding bill aimed at giving some relief to cities.Right now, cities with more than 25,000 people have to share the…
A state Senate bill that would allow schools to start before Labor Day is drawing concern from Michigan's tourism industry.Michigan schools are currently…
There was a lot of news last week, from Detroit escaping near-bankruptcy to the now infamous “vagina dialogues” in the Michigan Legislature. Not to…
A state House committee takes up legislation tomorrow to prevent companies with ties to Iran from doing business with the state of Michigan.Republican…
Republican state Representative Marty Knollenberg (District 41 - Troy) will run against Democratic Congressman Gary Peters in Michigan’s 9th Congressional…