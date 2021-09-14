-
General Motors says it is accelerating its development of electric vehicles, promising less expensive, longer-range electric vehicles within five years as…
Today on Stateside, what is Michigan doing to compensate the thousands of residents wrongly accused of making fraudulent unemployment insurance claims?…
January 15th will be Mary Barra's three-year anniversary as CEO of General Motors. The world's first (and only) female top executive of a major automaker,…
General Motors' CEO Mary Barra announced Thursday that the automaker will be testing autonomous vehicles on the streets of Detroit soon.Self-driving Chevy…
General Motors earnings are up by 157%. They made $2.87 billion in the second quarter of this year. This is up from $1.1 billion last year.“General Motors…
General Motors CEO Mary Barra said Wednesday that, “GM is a vastly different company today than just five years ago,” and then went on to announce profits…
General Motors reports earning $2.8 billion last year, despite issuing a record number of recalls.GM recalled more than 26 million vehicles in the U.S.,…
Two weeks after Mary Barra took charge of General Motors, she faced a sudden challenge that could have tested even a seasoned CEO.The automaker was forced…
General Motors is taking the lead in producing cars that can almost drive themselves.The "driver-assist" and "vehicle-to-vehicle" technology enables cars…
General Motors is being accused of not caring about the working conditions in its plants in Columbia and India.About two dozen protesters plan to hound GM…