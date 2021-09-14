-
Congress wants to present a final version of tax reform to President Donald Trump by Christmas.Many public and private colleges are hoping for some…
-
The University of Michigan is complicated.That much is already clear to Mark Schlissel, who wraps up his first week as president of the university this…
-
University of Michigan President Mary Sue Coleman wraps up her 12-year tenure on July 13, 2014.She spoke on Stateside with Cynthia Canty today. Listen to…
-
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Mary Sue Coleman has spoken to graduates for the last time as president at the University of Michigan.Coleman got a standing…
-
This morning, Dr. Mark Schlissel was named the 14th president of the University of Michigan. Dr. Schlissel most recently served as provost of Brown…
-
The next president of the University of Michigan may be announced later this morning. The Board of Regents has scheduled a special meeting at 10 a. m. to…
-
These days, we are constantly being told how great the so-called new media are. Thanks to smart phones, the Internet, Twitter, Facebook, and all the rest…
-
That's the largest fundraising goal ever for an American public university, and university officials say $1.7 billion has already been raised during what…
-
Michigan’s state constitutional amendment barring racial preferences in university admissions and other public institutions might be the next major case…
-
The president of the University of Michigan is stepping down.Mary Sue Coleman officially announced her retirement today: For months now, Coleman's been…