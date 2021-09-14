-
The Paw Paw school district is dropping a controversial nickname.The southwest Michigan district’s school board voted six to one this week to drop its…
The Michigan State Board of Education is trying to pressure schools to drop team mascots and nicknames that are offensive to Native American tribes.The…
In a late night vote, the Paw Paw School Board voted to keep the Redskin name and image as its mascot.Supporters for keeping the mascot say the name is…
Changes are coming to a tribal agreement with the state and Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi that would help schools change their mascots. The…
City of Hamtramck facing a financial emergencyFollowing a state review, Governor Snyder has confirmed that the city of Hamtramck faces a financial…
The U.S. Department of Education has dismissed a complaint from the Michigan Department of Civil Rights over schools’ use of American Indian mascots.The…
Buena Vista schools to reopen Students in the Buena Vista school district will soon be heading back to the classroom. “The state Department of Education…
Republicans back money for dredging "Some Republican state lawmakers say Governor Rick Snyder’s plans for emergency harbor dredging may not be enough.…
Michigan’s Department of Civil Rights (MDCR) has filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Education asking the federal agency to issue an order…