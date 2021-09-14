mass shooting

-
In the midst of the ongoing national discussion over mass shootings and school safety, one district in West Michigan is taking a new approach to protect…
The University of Michigan will install locks on all classroom and lab doors inside a building where reports of an active shooter triggered campus-wide…
Lawmakers are pushing for stricter gun regulations following this weekend’s two mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas.Among them is state…
Today on Stateside, a Republican state representative says the way to reduce mass shootings is by strengthening the mental health system, and toning down…
The nation is in mourning after two mass shootings last weekend took more than 30 lives in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.Many are looking to the…
Gun violence in the United States is a public health problem – and it needs to be treated that way. That’s according to Dr. Rebecca Cunningham, the…
Two deadly mass shootings occurred within 24 hours of one another this weekend — one in El Paso, Texas and the other in Dayton, Ohio. Thirty-one people…
President Trump delivered remarks from the White House in the wake of two mass shootings over the weekend, one potentially linked to white nationalism.
Today on Stateside, we talk with a Southfield rabbi about the recent attack on a Pittsburgh synagogue that left 11 congregants dead. Plus, a conversation…
Michigan’s retirement system has sold off the last of its holdings related to the gun industry.The State of Michigan Retirement systems (SMRS) recently…