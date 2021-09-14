-
A driver shortage means Detroit Department of Transportation buses are not running today."We are asking passengers to seek other forms of transportation…
A razor-thin vote to continue supporting the SMART bus system has survived a recount in Macomb County.Macomb voters approved the millage by just 39 votes…
Wayne and Washtenaw County leaders are making a last-ditch effort to get a millage for improved mass transit across southeast Michigan on the November…
As the old saying goes: “If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again.”That applied today as Wayne County Executive Warren Evans went to the Regional…
Earlier this week, Stateside spoke to Wayne County Executive Warren Evans and Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners Chair Andy LaBarre about their…
Election Day in Michigan is Tuesday, November 7. Michigan Radio's "Morning Edition" host Doug Tribou and senior news analyst Jack Lessenberry preview some…
Think of it as an artistic “fan letter” to Detroit’s People Mover.Artist Nick Tobier’s new book is Looping Detroit: A People Mover Travelogue. It’s a…
After a long, grueling campaign season, Election Day is only 20 days away. This Week in Michigan Politics, Jack Lessenberry and Doug Tribou look at ballot…
It took some doing, but metro Detroit voters will get a chance to vote on funding an ambitious mass transit plan in November.The Southeast Michigan…
For years, hardworking, far-seeing people from both parties have been trying hard to come up with a mass transit plan that makes sense for metropolitan…