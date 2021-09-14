maternal mortality

-
If you’re a woman in the United States, you’re more likely to die from pregnancy-related problems than in any other developed country. Now, researchers…
A new report on maternal deaths in Michigan says 66 deaths between 2011 and 2015 were related to pregnancy.The report, issued by the Michigan Department…
A new website lets people check on their hospital's track record, and compare it with the track record of other hospitals.VerifyMICare.org includes rates…
A new Michigan law requires doctors or hospitals to report deaths of women during pregnancy or within one year of pregnancy.The requirement starts April…