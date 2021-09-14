-
When former Supreme Court Justice Maura Corrigan took the job as head of Michigan's Department of Human Services in 2011, she made it clear she would only…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan Department of Human Services Director Maura Corrigan says she'll leave her post at the end of the year.The Detroit Free…
The state kicked more than 500 people off food assistance and other welfare programs over the past 12 months because they won the Lottery.But, a member of…
Recently, I served as the master of ceremonies at the Council on American Islamic Relations annual banquet in Dearborn.There, I met a family that had…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A judge says some Michigan welfare recipients protected from losing benefits under state law can't be cut off because they exceed…
A fight is brewing between the Detroit City Council, Mayor Dave Bing, and the state.State officials say the Detroit Department of Human Services is so…
My favorite new magazine is nice to look at, isn’t printed on paper, and has eye-opening new information about our state twice a week. It’s called Bridge,…
A bill pending in the state legislature could speed up adoptions in Michigan. State law requires all adoptions be approved by only one person – the…
Update 10:19 a.m.:Michigan Radio has learned that Judge Zahra's appointment will take effect on Friday, January 14th at noon. In a release sent out this…
Governor Rick Snyder says he'll name a new justice to the state Supreme Court by January 14th. Whomever he picks will replace state Supreme Court Justice…