-
Grand Rapids voters will be electing their first new mayor in more than 10 years, and the primary is a week from tomorrow. Current Mayor George Heartwell…
-
In what officials call an effort towards greater transparency, the city of Detroit launched a website that offers access to many government documents that…
-
There seems to be little doubt that Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is making his mark.His bulldog nature and savvy political instincts have combined to make…
-
In 2000, John Hieftje began his tenure as mayor of Ann Arbor, and every two years after that, Hiefjte won reelection with numbers reflecting strong…
-
He has been an assistant prosecutor, Wayne County Deputy Executive under Edward McNamara, and the CEO of the Detroit Medical Center.Today, Mike Duggan is…
-
Eight Michigan mayors are urging the state Legislature to reject a measure that would make it easier for people to buy handguns.The coalition of mayors…
-
I went to see Detroit Mayor Dave Bing yesterday afternoon to discuss the state of his city. It’s been a bruising few weeks for Detroit. The census showed…
-
Our Midwest reporting project Changing Gears is looking at the role of leadership this week. Yesterday, we heard about Detroit Mayor Dave Bing determined…
-
We are living in interesting times. Yesterday, the Detroit Lions won their second game in a row, and their first game on the road since what seems like…
-
A panel that’s drafting a new governing charter for Detroit will hear recommendations from the city’s mayor and city council this weekend. The Charter…