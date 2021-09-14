-
Turns out, we may not actually want driverless cars to drive like us. That’s according to researchers at the University of Michigan, who say they’ve found…
-
NAVYA, a French tech company, will open an autonomous vehicle assembly facility in Saline this fall. This announcement comes on the heels of NAVYA's…
-
The Next Idea Start talking about Willow Run and chances are pretty good that images of Rosie The Riveters building B-24 bombers in World War II come to…
-
Toyota announced Thursday it will open a third research facility at the University of Michigan. Researchers will continue their work on driverless cars,…
-
The University of Michigan held an opening ceremony for Mcity, a realistic test environment that will be used to develop autonomous vehicles.Autonomous…