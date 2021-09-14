-
People will have the opportunity this week to raise objections to a proposed settlement of civil claims tied to the Flint water crisis.Starting Monday, a…
-
Nearly 600 nurses at McLaren Macomb could walk off the job when their current contract ends at midnight on July 27.That’s after 90% of dues-paying union…
-
McLaren Health Care Corporation has agreed to pay a record $7,750,000 civil penalty to the U.S. government to resolve alleged violations of the federal…
-
State health department officials are ordering McLaren Hospital in Flint to comply with new recommendations stemming from a deadly Legionnaires' disease…
-
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is demanding McLaren Hospital Flint and the Genesee County Health Department turn over records of…
-
Genesee County has recorded its 15th case of Legionnaires Disease of 2016.The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says the latest case of the…
-
State officials are confirming an eighth case of Legionnaire's disease in Genesee County.A press release from the Michigan Department of Health and Human…
-
The Michigan Court of Appeals has agreed to hear a dispute between the Michigan health department and authorities who are investigating crimes in the…
-
Flint’s mayor is concerned the health of her city’s residents may be affected by a legal dispute between state agencies and local health institutions. A…
-
A dispute between Michigan’s governor and attorney general is spilling over into institutions charged with protecting public health.The state Department…