McLaren Hospital

Nurses at McLaren Macomb hospital say they’re at a crisis point, with dangerous levels of understaffing and poor working conditions that are impacting…
With Michigan in the midst of rising cases again in the COVID-19 pandemic, St. Clair County is being hit especially hard. St. Clair County's average test…
Attorneys are asking a judge to set aside nearly a third of the proposed $641 million civil settlement tied to the Flint water crisis for lawyer fees.They…
McLaren Health Care Corporation has agreed to pay a record $7,750,000 civil penalty to the U.S. government to resolve alleged violations of the federal…
A proposed settlement for many Flint water crisis civil lawsuits took another step forward Wednesday.Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed a pair of bills…
Sophia Staples stood silently next to her family, holding a candle as she listened to nurses and surgeons memorialize her sister, about 50 of them…
Ten unions representing nurses who work at McLaren Health Care hospitals in Michigan alleged Thursday that the hospital system has violated labor laws by…
Over 1,000 workers at McLaren health have been placed on temporary furlough due to the COVID-19 outbreak.The Michigan Nurses Association is calling on the…
A dispute between the state health department and a Flint hospital is escalating.The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is ordering McLaren…
The state health department is out with a new report on the deadly Legionnaires' disease outbreak in Genesee County.The Michigan Department Health and…