-
The City of Flint is getting a nearly $80 million loan from the state to fix its water infrastructure.The zero interest loan will fund the completion of a…
-
State environmental regulators are nearing a long-awaited decision on a permit to expand a hazardous waste facility in Detroit.U.S. Ecology first applied…
-
State and local officials updated some Grand Rapids residents about possible air pollution in the southwest area of the city on Wednesday night.The…
-
Governor Gretchen Whitmer is trying again to restructure the state Department of Environmental Quality. Whitmer signed a second executive order on…
-
Muskegon County residents left a PFAS meeting last night with more questions than answers.County officials have tested 92 residential wells near the…
-
The dispute between Michigan’s Democratic governor and Republican legislative leaders over revamping the state’s environmental regulatory department is…
-
The city of Battle Creek could be the latest in Michigan to move forward on replacing water pipes that contain lead. City Commissioners are scheduled to…
-
Today on Stateside, the EPA on Thursday released a plan to deal with contamination from per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances – better known as PFAS. U.S.…
-
Governor Gretchen Whitmer wants to re-organize the department that enforces environmental rules. Senate Republicans are opposed to the Democratic…
-
New data shows elevated levels of PFAS in sewers passing through the old Buick City site in Flint.PFAS are a family of chemicals that have been linked to…