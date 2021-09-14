-
“Those outbreaks really are a measure that can help us look at, ‘Is there some documentation that some spread might be happening in the school setting?’ versus ‘There are cases happening and being reported and that's expected.’”
-
A statewide coalition of local parent groups who support school mask mandates have joined forces to urge the state to issue one.
-
Governor Gretchen Whitmer continued to shy away from a statewide school mask mandate Wednesday, despite a viral video showing some Michigan parents…
-
A new state report says Michigan is on track to follow other states that have seen COVID-19 surges due to the Delta variant.The August 23 report from the…
-
Health officials are worried about the drop in routine childhood vaccination rates over the past year, especially as schools start soon.Over half of…
-
State and local health departments are stepping up efforts to get Michiganders to wear masks amid rising COVID-19 cases.On Wednesday, the Michigan…
-
Under revised guidance released by the CDC Tuesday, residents in six Michigan counties should resume wearing masks indoors, even if they’re fully…
-
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is asking people who attended the Faster Horses country music festival this month to get tested for…
-
Yes, it’s a rare virus that people can get from animals (specifically mice, in this case.) And yes, it can be fatal, and has symptoms like fever, fatigue,…
-
The state will soon release guidelines recommending that schools keep mask mandates for now, but won’t require districts to do so.The Michigan Department…