Thousands of Michigan prison inmates have been receiving federal stimulus payments during the pandemic.The fear is that inmates have been using the money…
Lorenzo Garrett felt abandoned when he was in prison. “No one really cares about you,” he said. In prison, you get used to a limited routine, he said, and…
Idalis Pagan didn’t think it would be so long before she got to see her uncles. But if she can travel to the prison, like she plans to in the next month,…
For the first time in more than a year, visitors will be allowed at Michigan prisons.Since the pandemic began last March, more than 25,000 inmates have…
A transgender female prisoner has sued the Michigan Department of Corrections in federal court for its failure to protect her at the all-male G. Robert…
A federal judge will decide if a proposed settlement can resolve a sex discrimination lawsuit against the Michigan Department of Corrections.The lawsuit…
A report released Tuesday by the Citizens for Prison Reform calls for the decreased use of solitary confinement by the Michigan Department of Corrections.…
Michigan continued a trend last year of fewer felons returning to prison for committing new crimes for violating the terms of their parole. That’s…
The Michigan Department of Corrections is starting to send test results to a state lab to look for coronavirus variants.The variant of the virus from the…
The COVID-19 pandemic has been especially brutal for Michigan’s corrections system, with nearly 20,000 inmates testing positive since the pandemic began -…