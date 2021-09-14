-
The Michigan Department of Transportation is planning to extend its only flex route in the state.What is a flex route?“The flex route system is a lane…
Ongoing erosion is threatening the main road connecting southeast Michigan to the Thumb.M-25 follows the Lake Huron shoreline. But in part of Sanilac…
The findings of a $100,000 study were improperly influenced by lobbyists. That’s according to a new state Auditor General report.According to emails and…
State officials say they need to spend $2.5 billion dollars more each year to fix Michigan’s roads and bridges. Governor Gretchen Whitmer wants to raise…
A new digital initiative by the Michigan Department of Transportation makes bridge safety data more accessible to Michiganders.The Michigan Bridge…
Outgoing director of the Michigan Department of Transportation Kirk Steudle thinks that neither of Michigan's major-party candidates for governor has a…
Workers will return to road construction projects that have been stalled since Labor Day due to an employee lockout, Gov. Snyder’s office announced…
Temperatures that topped 90 degrees over the weekend caused a section of highway outside Lansing to close twice when the road buckled.Michigan Department…
The Michigan Department of Transportation says it’s prepared to handle the threat of freeway flooding in metro Detroit.Many of metro Detroit’s freeways…
One of the state’s busiest highway corridors should start getting some much-needed maintenance this week.Portions of I-696 in Macomb and Oakland counties…