Michigan's eighth graders will face a change in mandatory state tests starting this April. They will take the College Board's PSAT 8/9 in math and English…
LANSING, Mich. - Gov. Rick Snyder is urging calm ahead of Michigan's release of the lowest-performing public schools, saying there is a "misperception"…
Michigan students struggled with the state’s new standardized test.The Michigan Department of Education on Tuesday released the first results from…
Officials at Michigan’s Department of Education say schools are ready for the new standardized test. The eight-week window to take it opens today.The new…
Nearly 800,000 Michigan students are scheduled to take a new standardized test this month. But some parents may opt their kids out of the test.The new…
This Week in Review, Jack Lessenberry and Rina Miller discuss a move to fix the state’s roads, the most recent ruling involving same-sex laws, and a new…
State education officials have updated standardized testing for public school students across Michigan. Details of the Michigan Student Test of…
Scores from this year’s standardized test at one southwest Michigan elementary school will count after all. The state is reversing its decision to throw…
Michigan students have been taking the same standardized test for decades. It’s known as the MEAP.But this year the MEAP test will be completely re-done…
Lawmakers ordered the Michigan Department of Education to stop preparing for the Smarter Balanced Assessment and return to a revamped MEAP test.How is…