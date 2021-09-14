-
Doctors are encouraging Michigan parents to get their children’s routine vaccines up to date.During the COVID-19 pandemic there’s been a significant…
Another reason not to skip the measles vaccine: A measles infection may cause lasting harm to the immune system, research finds, making patients more vulnerable to other diseases.
The Detroit Health Department has confirmed a case of measles in Detroit. The person is a resident of Detroit, and had recently returned from traveling…
The measles outbreak in Oakland County is over.Officials announced Wednesday that the months-long outbreak has successfully been contained.The outbreak…
There’s a new measles case in Michigan. It’s the 44th case this year.The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says the latest case is out of…
Many people don't know which shots they need as they get older. And the vaccines can be tougher to keep track of because many adults go to the doctor less frequently than kids do.
The U.S. is in the midst of a record-breaking measles epidemic. What brought us here, who is most at risk and what do you need to know now?
With U.S. measles cases at record highs, doctors say adults who got vaccinated prior to 1968 should consider getting revaccinated to make sure they and their neighbors are protected.
There are 695 cases in 22 states. HHS Secretary Alex Azar said the spike was "avoidable" and called measles vaccines "among the most extensively studied medical products we have."
Michigan is now among a growing list of states experiencing measles outbreaks, with state health officials confirming 40 cases so far in Oakland County,…