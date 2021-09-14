-
Sprial cut hams with a sweet honey glaze are a staple of many Easter Sunday dining spreads. That now common method of slicing up a ham has its roots right…
Stateside continues its look at unusual Michigan festivals with The Yale Bologna Festival, which draws thousands of attendees to Michigan's Thumb to honor…
Scientists have created a vegan burger that bleeds like beef. It’s called the Impossible Burger and its creators argue it’s better for the planet. But…
Why mess with success?That seems to be the philosophy of a venerable Flint company as it marks its 100th anniversary this year.Koegel Meats still makes…
I have a little bit of good news to start the week. The United States managed, barely, to avoid crippling sanctions that would have cost Michigan farmers…
You’ve no doubt heard that eating red meat is not healthy, or that beef production is a big contributor to greenhouse gases. It’s been suggested often…
HAMILTON, Mich. (AP) - A judge says a western Michigan farm violated federal law by selling cows for slaughter with illegal levels of antibiotics.Judge…