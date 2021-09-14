-
More than $58 million in state money will soon be available to small businesses and entertainment venues that have suffered economically because of the…
A longtime leader in Michigan’s business community is predicting it'll take a while for Michigan’s economy to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.Doug…
Small Michigan businesses struggling to stay afloat amid the COVID-19 pandemic are getting a helping hand this week from local and state government…
This month, a package of bills was introduced in both chambers of the Michigan Legislature to rein in so-called "corporate welfare."There are several…
The “Pure Michigan” tourism campaign is a net money-loser for the state.At least that’s what researchers at the free-market Mackinac Center for Public…
Hundreds of Michigan small business owners and entrepreneurs met in Flint this week in hopes of pitching their products to major national companies.The…
The Next IdeaOnly a few decades ago, Israel was a virtual ghost town for business. Now, it’s considered one of the most innovative and energetic economies…
The new bridge planned between Detroit and Canada will land on the U.S. side near one of Michigan's landmark jewels. Historic Fort Wayne dates back to the…
The state agency responsible for handling the Pure Michigan campaign and other economic development activities is shrinking.The Legislature has cut…
The Next IdeaWhen the housing crisis hit in the mid-2000s, millions lost their jobs. Licensed home builder and Saginaw resident Jeff Little was one of…