-
Governor Gretchen Whitmer is pushing back against new limits the Trump administration wants to impose on state Medicaid programs.Whitmer sent a letter to…
-
A new University of Michigan study finds more Michiganders in the Medicaid expansion program are going to school and getting jobs.The Healthy Michigan…
-
About 240,000 people in Michigan face new work requirements to stay eligible for Medicaid health benefits.The work requirement took effect at the start of…
-
Today on Stateside, a federal judge delivered a setback to Michigan Republicans suing to stop the state from moving forward on a voter-approved…
-
After facing the loss of its Medicare funding, officials from the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs say Sinai-Grace Hospital has…
-
The Detroit Medical Center’s Harper University Hospital passed an important inspection this month.Harper Hospital could’ve lost Medicare payments after a…
-
New work requirements for people in Michigan's Medicaid expansion group could cause as many as 183,000 people to lose their coverage.Anywhere between 9…
-
Starting October 1, Michigan Medicaid will expand coverage for a new class of hepatitis C drugs. A twelve week course of treatment with the new…
-
Today on Stateside, Libertarian gubernatorial candidate Bill Gelineau says he would cut Medicaid costs by rewarding young women for not getting pregnant…
-
A new University of Michigan study finds expanded Medicaid coverage is increasing access to family planning and birth control for poor women in…