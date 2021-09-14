-
A federal court has struck down Michigan’s requirement that adults enrolled in the Healthy Michigan plan must be working or in school.The U.S. District…
Michigan's new work requirement for the Healthy Michigan Plan began last month. But some state, county, and city officials are worried that too many…
The state's Medicaid expansion has substantially improved access to primary care and preventive services for enrollees. That's according to two recent…
Legislation that would ease monthly reporting rules for Healthy Michigan enrollees is headed to Governor Whitmer’s desk.The state Senate gave final…
Nearly half of people covered under Michigan’s Medicaid expansion said their health improved immediately after enrolling. For those whose health improved,…
A new University of Michigan study finds expanded Medicaid coverage is increasing access to family planning and birth control for poor women in…
A new study from the University of Michigan says states that expanded their Medicaid programs saw a drop in intensive care admissions, compared to states…
The state Legislature began discussions Wednesday on the newest plan to make people work for Medicaid.The bill would require able-bodied adults to perform…
Michigan’s Medicaid expansion is good for hospitals' bottom line and for the people using it, according to a study released earlier this week.The Center…
Health care providers and patient advocates in Michigan are watching to see what’s in a re-vamped Republican health care overhaul once it’s rolled out in…