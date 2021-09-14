-
Today on Stateside, what newly-released emails between state officials reveal about the behind-the-scenes negotiations that allowed federally-protected…
-
His professor told him he wasn’t cut out for medicine. William Mayo went on to make medical history.It is the 157th birthday of someone whose life is proof that you shouldn't let the negative opinions of your professor get in the way of your…
-
Imagine going to the dentist and needing a filling, but there’s nothing to numb you up. There’s no novocaine. Just drilling.Thankfully, we have local…
-
156 years ago this day, a husband died.His grieving wife wore black from that day until her own death 40 years later.That is the story of Britain's Queen…