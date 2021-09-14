-
There's no question that medical research saves lives. But while patients are of every gender and race, medical research has predominantly studied white…
A new study by researchers from the University of Michigan and China shows that a common gut bacteria interferes with chemotherapy in colon cancer and…
The family of late entrepreneur Heinz Prechter is pledging to match up to $5 million in donations for bipolar disease research at the University of…
It was a verbal tug-of-war that thrust the term "alternative facts" into our vocabulary.NBC's Chuck Todd grilled White House counselor Kellyanne Conway…
Twins: They look alike, many of them sound and act alike. They could also hold the power to help the medical world unlock some of its biggest…
A new study shows people are concerned about how their medical samples might be used in medical research. Donated blood, tissue and other body samples…
Overall, 44% of parents say they'd allow their child to take part in medical research if the child had the disease being studied.Yet only 5% say their…
Wayne State University just had their largest research contract renewed. According to David Jesse's article in the Detroit Free Press, the grant is worth…
The University of Michigan Medical Research Institute received a gift of $56 million from A. Alfred Taubman, a real estate developer and philanthropist…
The University of Michigan has announced it has created new embryonic stem cell lines for medical research. Developing its own stem cell lines has been an…