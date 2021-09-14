-
Under a new bill, Medicare Part B would pay for a routine eye exam and for contact lenses or corrective lenses every two years.Currently Medicare covers…
After facing the loss of its Medicare funding, officials from the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs say Sinai-Grace Hospital has…
The Detroit Medical Center’s Harper University Hospital passed an important inspection this month.Harper Hospital could’ve lost Medicare payments after a…
The U.S. Senate has passed a bill, introduced by Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow, that prohibits gag clauses on pharmacists. Stabenow says insurance…
A national crackdown on health care fraud has landed dozens of people in Michigan in trouble with the law.The Medicare Fraud Strike Force, jointly run by…
It may be audacious, given the current climate in Washington, but U.S. Rep. Sander Levin, D-Mich., has introduced a bill to expand Medicare.Levin says…
More Medicare recipients in Michigan will qualify for subsidies to buy supplemental health insurance that covers their coinsurance and deductibles.The…
Flint residents are getting some relief when it comes to their water bills. But what about their medical bills? It’s a question some Flint families are…
Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow is announcing legislation aimed to support those with Alzheimer’s disease. It’s known as the “HOPE for Alzheimer’s…
The shutdown of the federal government is here. Now what?We'll keep tabs on the people, programs, and places being affected by the shutdown on this post.…