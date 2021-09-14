-
Mashiyat Rashid, the man who orchestrated a nightmarish Medicare fraud scheme in Michigan and Ohio, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. The scheme…
A national crackdown on health care fraud has landed dozens of people in Michigan in trouble with the law.The Medicare Fraud Strike Force, jointly run by…
A review conducted by the Associated press found that regulators working to eliminate Medicare fraud (estimated at between $60-90 billion a year) often…
Federal prosecutors in Detroit have charged another 28 people in three alleged Medicare fraud schemes.The allegations outline typical Medicare fraud…
Two top Obama administration officials want people to know that cracking down on Medicare fraud is a “Cabinet-level priority.”U.S. Attorney General Eric…
Federal prosecutors have charged 21 people with Medicare fraud in metro Detroit.The indictments include doctors, physical therapists and clinic managers.…