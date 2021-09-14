-
Remember the question, “Doing anything fun this weekend?” You might not have heard it much these past few months, as the COVID-19 public health crisis and…
-
On Thursday, August 16 we lost the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin. But for countless Elvis fans, last Thursday was already a date marked by tragedy. On…
-
Broadway musicals have covered a dizzying array of subjects. It may be hard to believe, but that list includes the life and trials of a young physician.…
-
The Next Idea If ever there is a time you want your physicians to be on top of their game, it's when he or she is determining your diagnosis. Yet, doctors…
-
"Minding Michigan" is Stateside's ongoing series that examines mental health issues in our state. In 2014, Michigan became the first state to create a set…
-
Today marks the 141st birthday of a Nobel prize-winner who is well-known to baby-boomers, but perhaps less well-known to later generations.Dr. Albert…
-
This week marks the 45th anniversary of Dr. Alice Hamilton’s death.Hamilton was a leading expert in the field of occupational health and a pioneer in…
-
Telemedicine is the practice of treating patients remotely through telecommunication and information technology.It’s on the rise in Michigan, especially…
-
This week marks the 94th anniversary of the birth of one of the most determined and important women in medical science: RosalynYalow.While many people may…
-
On this day 133 years ago, a young German physician stood up before the members of the Physiological Society of Berlin and announced he had found the…