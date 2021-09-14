-
Today on Stateside, a look at how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the housing market. We talk with an affordable housing expert to find out what the…
-
The American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan announced today that it has negotiated a new policy and training program with Meijer for its…
-
A Meijer pharmacist in Petoskey refused for religious reasons to fill a customer's prescription that was medically necessary to treat her miscarriage,…
-
Meijer stores are voluntarily recalling some products containing sliced apples due to potential health risk.Fresh Pak Inc., a fruit company in Detroit,…
-
For the many American women who wear a plus-size, shopping for clothes can be an unhappy experience. The plus-size clothing is in a separate department,…
-
Maybe you’ve been shopping at one of those new Fresh Thyme Farmer’s Market grocery stores that have been popping up around the state. Nick Manes is a…
-
To many of us, a trip to the grocery store is simply a matter of finding the time in our schedule to jump in the car and drive a few miles.But that…
-
Carson Brown wants to make people think critically about what he calls the American landscape, and he’s not talking about mountains and vistas. He’s…
-
Meijer is suing an Indian drug manufacturer it claims cost the Michigan-based retailer tens of millions of dollars. The exact figure won’t be known for…
-
Flint’s bus service will make it easier for people to get to the grocery store starting Friday.Two supermarket chains closed stores in Flint last month.…