melissa mays

The Michigan Supreme Court is mulling over whether to allow a lawsuit to move forward against the state and several former government officials tied to…
A judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought by a researcher who exposed Flint’s lead tainted tap water against activists who criticized him.In 2015, local…
A new report raises questions about the citizen science projects that emerged during the Flint Water Crisis. But critics charge the report’s authors have…
A prominent figure in the Flint water crisis is suing several people who worked together with him to reveal the city’s lead tainted tap water.The…
Flint City Council is defying state and federal government officials, as well as the city’s mayor, and is putting off a vote on a drinking water contract…
Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder opened a conference on water infrastructure by pointing to Flint’s water crisis as a “warning signal.”More than 300 water…
A group of Flint residents and activists is worried government officials are gearing up to declare their water safe to drink without the testing they feel…
Michigan officials are fighting a court order to start delivering bottled water directly to some Flint homes.But local activists say that water is needed…
Flint’s mayor says the city will do everything it can to abide by a federal judge’s order that bottled water should be delivered to households in need.…
About a dozen protesters, many wearing red paint splashed clothes, tried to get Governor Snyder’s attention today. They held a ‘die-in’ outside a Flint…