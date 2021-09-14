-
In Royal Oak, a controversy over a war memorial was a distraction hovering over Monday’s Memorial Day parade.Thousands of people lined Main Street,…
-
In Afghanistan, Ralph "AK" Angkiangco was a medic with a Marine platoon that suffered terrible casualties. For years, the holiday was a time to drink and forget, not remember. This year is different.
-
At StoryCorps, a mother remembers her son, an Army specialist who died by suicide in 2012. His wounds may not have been immediate or physical, she said, but war gave him a "sad heart."
-
Across Michigan Monday, Memorial Day observances are different from past years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.At the Great Lakes National Cemetery in…
-
Today on Stateside, the new director of the Michigan Department of Transportation says repairing Michigan's roads and bridges is going to require raising…
-
For many people Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer. But its official purpose is to remember and honor those who gave their lives while…
-
Across Michigan and the United States, people are taking a moment to remember America’s military dead.In Washington, President Donald Trump is marking his…
-
People across Michigan are taking time today to remember those who’ve died serving in the US Armed Forces.Thousands of people lined the streets in…
-
AAA Michigan predicts that 1.1 million people will travel 50 miles or more for Memorial Day weekend, a five percent increase from last year and the most…
-
Michigan roads are expected to be crowded later this week as people take advantage of the first big summer holiday weekend.AAA predicts 1.1 million…