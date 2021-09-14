-
Two people will stand trial for the murder of 11 Livingston County residents.In 2012 hundreds of people got sick and dozens died across the nation. The…
The Michigan attorney general has filed second-degree murder charges against a pharmacist and the co-founder of a Massachusetts pharmacy who are blamed…
Michigan wants college students to go back to school with more than just textbooks.State health officials are urging college students to make sure they…
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) - A jury says doctors at a northern Michigan clinic weren't negligent in using tainted steroids that were part of a national…
UPDATE: This story was updated on 12/18/14 at 9:48 amFourteen people face federal charges for mishandling tainted drugs that caused a nationwide…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan residents are expected to be among the biggest beneficiaries of a $100 million settlement with a Massachusetts pharmacy…
Congress has passed new legislation to try to prevent another deadly fungal meningitis outbreak... But, will it be enough?*Listen to the audio above.
Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette wants the state to regulate and inspect drug compounding centers like the one that produced the medication that…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - New legislation is being proposed to more closely regulate 470 compounding pharmacies in Michigan after a deadly outbreak of…