The employment rate for individuals in Michigan with serious mental illness increased in 2018.That's according to a new report from the Michigan…
Officials broke ground Friday for a new state psychiatric hospital to be built in the Thumb.For more than a hundred years, the hospital in the small…
This past Saturday was the 154th birthday of Nellie Bly, one of the first (if not the first) American investigative journalists.Her willingness to be…
Talking about mental illness goes hand in hand with talking about stigma, that fear of being judged or having one’s symptoms blamed on bad behavior rather…
For many years I’ve admired Milton Mack, who is about as authentic a Detroiter as they come. Two of his ancestors arrived with Cadillac when they founded…
Fewer teens are dying from accidents and disease, but teen deaths from suicide continue to rise.The Michigan chapter of the National Alliance on Mental…
A new Michigan State University survey finds most Americans remain ignorant of the signs of mental illness and drug use.The survey found most Americans…
I have to admit I was surprised four years ago when Tom Watkins was appointed head of the Detroit Wayne Mental Health Authority. When I first knew him,…
Starting December 1st, applications for concealed pistol licenses will pass thru a different system in Michigan.A new state law taking effect eliminates…
The family of a veteran who committed suicide in an Ottawa County jail cell two years ago has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the county.Scott…