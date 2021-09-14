-
Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette has joined a 20-state effort to halt the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's implementation of its Mercury and…
-
Back in December, there was a toxic spill in Detroit.In my kitchen.It was a Sunday morning. My kids were watching a cartoon. I was reading the paper. And…
-
Over the last decade, women have switched to making much healthier choices at the seafood counter.First, let's make it clear: fish is healthful food.But,…
-
More than a hundred scientists from Michigan are supporting a federal standard that would limit the amount of mercury coal plants could emit.The State of…
-
Mercury is a neurotoxin. The Environmental Protection Agency says mercury can be especially harmful for babies and kids. Mercury can affect their…
-
A new report from the group Environment Michigan says 115 inland lakes and rivers in the state have advisories for mercury pollution. Eating contaminated…
-
Today is a big day for lovers of the planet Mercury, the closest planet to the sun.NASA's MESSENGER (Mercury Surface, Space Environment, Geochemistry, and…