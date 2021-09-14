-
In January, there were sightings of a fireball in the sky over Southeast Michigan.The following day, the United States Geological Survey confirmed it was…
-
Livingston County's Hamburg Township is expected to be swarming with meteorite hunters this weekend.People have found more than a half-dozen suspected…
-
After Michigan's meteor show Tuesday night, the hunt was on to find fragments.Meteorite hunters Larry Atkins and Robert Ward flew here from Arizona in…
-
The United States Geological Survey confirmed Wednesday that a bright flash of light and explosive sound heard at approximately 8:08 p.m. Tuesday was a…
-
It’s a bird! It’s a plane! Nope – it’s a meteor, or a fireball, or space junk...A bright, unidentified object flying over Lake Michigan last night caught…
-
Time to plan your Perseid party!The annual meteor show we enjoy each August is expected to be extra special this year.Mary Stewart Adams, program director…
-
Astronomy enthusiasts are gearing up for a viewing of the Leonid meteor shower, set to peak between midnight and dawn tomorrow.Headlands International…
-
It was August 1998 when FBI agent Greg Stejskal got a phone call about a meteorite stolen from the University of Michigan Museum of Natural…
-
Beginning this weekend, state parks are hosting a special weeklong stargazing event.The annual Perseid meteor shower will reach its peak during the next…
-
First on Stateside, we take a look at the "Grand Bargain" in Detroit. The state has taken a big step closer to putting money down to help Detroit.…