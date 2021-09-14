-
From the Great Migration to the impact of the I-75 extension in Detroit, Black and Latinx Americans have seen many parallels through their decades in the city. Today, we talk about the history, development and gentrification of Southwest Detroit — Mexicantown, Corktown, and Delray.
-
A bipartisan coalition is pushing for a new way to elect the U.S. president. We talk to one of the organizers. Then, a look at how Southwest Detroit’s Mexican community has shaped the neighborhood’s history and the challenges the community faces today. Plus, growing hardier grapes for Michigan wine.
-
August Snow is a retired Marine sniper. He's also an ex-police detective who became a multimillionaire after he sued for wrongful termination. But above…
-
Turning shame into pride.That’s the idea behind an exhibit of black velvet paintings. It’s called “Black Velvet: A Rasquache Aesthetic,” and it’s…
-
August Snow is a crime novel about a former Detroit police officer fired after investigating the mayor’s office. Snow, the main character, sues the city…