-
Mexican Ambassador to the U.S. Martha Barcena Coqui is on a campaign swing of sorts through Michigan this week.Barcena is rounding up support for…
-
Emilio Gutierrez Soto was a journalist in Mexico reporting on the military’s behavior during a drug cartel crack down. He sought asylum in the U.S. in…
-
Public education advocates and some Democrats are teaming up to convince President Trump to change his budget priorities.The "Build Schools, Not Walls"…
-
Across Michigan, a number of undocumented Mexican immigrants have been detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials.While President…
-
Ford's small car production is moving to Mexico.Ford CEO Mark Fields confirmed the move today during an event for investors and Wall Street analysts.Ford…
-
Scientists continue to keep a nervous eye on North America’s eastern monarch butterfly population.That population has dropped by more than 80% over the…
-
For many of us, the day doesn’t really start until we polish off that steaming cup of coffee.But a fungus called "coffee rust” is putting that luxury in…
-
Donald Trump came to Michigan on Tuesday to, well, be Trump.As a few dozen Democrats protested outside the Birch Run Expo Center last night, the crowd…
-
A group of parents and supporters is hoping to shed light on the disappearance of 43 students in Mexico.They're called Caravana 43 and they are visiting…
-
It’s been 20 years since the North American Free Trade Agreement went into effect. It drastically changed the economic relationship between Canada, the…