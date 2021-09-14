mgm grand casino

-
After months of negotiations, union members at Detroit's three casinos - MGM Grand Detroit, MotorCity and Greektown - ratified a new contract on…
-
After a round of negotiations lasting six days, a tentative agreement has been reached between the Detroit Casino Council and Detroit's three casinos -…
-
DETROIT (AP) - Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is hoping for peace between the city's casinos and thousands of workers. Contract talks are expected to resume…
-
Union workers at Detroit's three casinos have voted to authorize a strike if contract negotiations break down.United Auto Workers spokesman Brian…