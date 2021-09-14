-
The Michigan High School Athletic Association has forced an Upper Peninsula varsity football team to forfeit tonight's game.That's after Pickford Public…
-
Today on Stateside, a conversation with the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit’s board chair about the termination of the museum’s director, who was fired…
-
The final whistle has blown for high school winter and spring sports in Michigan.The Michigan High School Athletic Association announced Friday it is…
-
Verbal and physical assaults on referees have become an issue so serious that Michigan may be joining 20 other states in specific legislation that…
-
Eighteen-year-old Ellis Kempf is captain of his wrestling team, the Royal Oak Ravens.He wrestles in the 152-pound weight class.Kempf is also completely…
-
A deaf high school wrestler is suing the Michigan High School Athletic Association for the right to have a sign language interpreter alongside the mat…
-
This fall, Michigan high schools are testing two different programs for detecting concussions in high school athletes. Girls’ sports are getting equal…
-
The Michigan High School Athletic Association wants to make it easier for coaches and other safety officials to check student athletes for…
-
Michigan high school sports officials are trying to figure out how to implement a new federal rule that opens sports programs to students with…