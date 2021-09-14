michael pitt

-
People will have the opportunity this week to raise objections to a proposed settlement of civil claims tied to the Flint water crisis.Starting Monday, a…
In the final few days before Monday’s deadline to opt-in or opt-out of the settlement, people stood in long lines outside the Flint water settlement law…
Attorneys are asking a judge to set aside nearly a third of the proposed $641 million civil settlement tied to the Flint water crisis for lawyer fees.They…
A federal judge is granting preliminary approval of a $641 million settlement of many of the civil lawsuits tied to the Flint Water Crisis.The settlement…
This week, Flint marks the sixth anniversary of the drinking water switch that led to the city’s water crisis.Improperly treated water drawn from the…
The United States Supreme Court has dealt a victory to some Flint Michigan residents seeking damages for the city’s contaminated drinking water.The…
Attorneys say progress is being made toward potentially settling a class action lawsuit against the state in the Flint water crisis.The lawsuit is seeking…
A federal judge has reinserted former Governor Rick Snyder as a defendant in a massive civil lawsuit.The suit seeks damages related to the Flint water…
A judge has denied the government’s request to dismiss a lawsuit over the Michigan State Police car chase policy. The judge’s decision allows the lawsuit…
U.S. District Judge Judith Levy ruled Wednesday that a class action lawsuit in the Flint water crisis can move forward. But the judge dismissed Michigan…