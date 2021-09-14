-
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan and Ohio researchers are building a "sound map" of religion in Midwestern communities to explore religious diversity…
-
Michigan’s rate of unemployment is down. Detroit’s is expected to continue to decline. However, Detroit’s rate is still about twice that of the…
-
During this holiday season, we hear Nat King Cole crooning about those chestnuts again. Did you know that Michigan leads the nation in chestnut…
-
Michigan says it wants out from under court-ordered oversight of the state’s child foster care system. The Michigan Department of Human Services filed a…
-
Michigan has taken a big step closer to putting money down on the table of Detroit's "grand bargain."The newly formed House Committee on Detroit's…
-
Update 8:27 am:Rick Pluta reports from Ingham County that the first marriage there was performed at 8:05 am.7:21 am Saturday:Now four counties –…
-
The University of Michigan has a race problem.“Open it up! Or we’ll shut it down!” chanted half a dozen black students at the Board of Regents meeting…
-
A proposed overhaul of Michigan’s no-fault auto insurance system has cleared its first legislative hurdle. A state House panel passed the bill on a…
-
About 400 food service state employees may soon be out of work at Michigan’s prisons.That’s after Michigan reversed its previous decision NOT to privatize…
-
Student loan payments may be applied as tax credits if a new bill in Lansing becomes law. Democratic State Representative Andy Schor is sponsoring the…