Michigan Agri-Business Association

-
Michigan agri-business leaders say recent floods have devastated farm fields and heavily damaged rural infrastructure in several mid-Michigan…
-
Michigan farmers are among those criticizing President Trump’s plan to impose new business and travel restrictions on Cuba.President Donald Trump is…
-
Trade agreements have been a big topic of discussion this election year. President Obama has been pushing for the Trans-Pacific Partnership. The majority…
-
The U.S. Coast Guard is denying a request to allow barge traffic from entering the deep water port in Muskegon. It says it’s not safe enough and there are…
-
MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) - Supporters of allowing cargo barges to travel on Lake Michigan as far north as Muskegon say they've lined up significant backing…