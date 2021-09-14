michigan air national guard

-
President Donald Trump approved Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s request Monday to mobilize up to 3,000 Michigan National Guardsmen for up to 90 days. The call…
Macomb County’s Selfridge Air National Guard base has lost its bid to house a fleet of next-generation warplanes.Selfridge was one of five U.S. bases…
Peace activists plan to rally against the nation’s military drone program outside the gates of the Battle Creek Air National Guard base on Saturday.Just…
Michigan’s 15 members of congress are questioning proposed cuts that affect the state’s air national guard bases. They sent letters to both the House and…
A Pentagon report says planned Air National Guard cuts would eliminate about 850 jobs at Michigan's Selfridge and Kellogg bases, drawing criticism from…