-
The Knight Foundation’s Cities Challenge awards were announced recently. One of the projects it’s funding is an urban beach along Detroit’s riverfront.It…
-
This time of year a lot of people start thinking about summer vacations. If you’re like many Michiganders, when you’re planning a week or two off, you…
-
Health officials close beaches when levels of E. coli bacteria are too high. But it takes 24 hours to get test results.A new test identifies E. coli DNA.…
-
A new technology will make testing water quality at Michigan beaches faster. And that means safer swimming. County water departments are required to test…
-
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) - About three dozen local health departments and other agencies that usually receive state funding to monitor beach waters for…
-
There’s a new project out of Michigan Technological University in Houghton that involves phone apps.The idea is to use apps to share information with…
-
After two drownings in Lake Michigan in recent weeks, some are calling for a better warning system when beach conditions are dangerous.The Muskegon…
-
Forests throughout Michigan are undergoing big changes as millions of beech and ash trees are killed off by pests and disease.Beech Bark Disease and the…
-
A couple of summers ago piles of trash washed up on the beaches of Lake Michigan from Pentwater to Portage. A federal investigation confirms the trash…
-
Michiganders don’t have to take a trip to see if their favorite beach is closed. BeachGuard is a website run by Michigan’s Department of Environmental…