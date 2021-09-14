-
A state senator from the Upper Peninsula wants to change state law to require more “geographic diversity” on the state Board of Education.Senator Ed…
The Michigan Board of Education approved controversial new social studies curriculum standards Tuesday.It’s the first update since 2007, but it has not…
The Michigan Board of Education chose Kalamazoo Public Schools Superintendent Michael Rice to be the next state Superintendent of Public Instruction.Rice…
The Michigan Board of Education is expected to pick a new state schools superintendent Tuesday.Since former superintendent Brian Whiston’s death a year…
There are two open seats on the Michigan Board of Education that will be voted on this midterm election. Eleven candidates are running for the seats,…
The state Board of Education has named an interim replacement for state schools superintendent Brian Whiston, who died suddenly this week. Before he left…
?Some members of the Legislature want to eliminate the elected Michigan Board of Education. They say the Board of Education has become little more than a…
A Republican-backed bill to rollback Michigan's income tax died on the floor of the state House early Thursday morning. This Week in Review, Weekend…
The state officially certified Michigan’s election returns two days ago, and though the focus was on the extremely close presidential race, there was…
Attorney General Bill Schuette sent a letter to the Obama administration this week, blasting it for the recent school guidance over transgender…