Michigan Bookmark

From 2005-2007, Patricia Clark was the poet laureate of Grand Rapids. Now, she's a poet-in-residence and professor in the Department of Writing at Grand…
Michael Collins’ second collection of poems, Appearances, functions as a spiritual guide of sorts for the non-believer. The poems follow Collins’ trips to…
The poems in Zilka Joseph’s second book, Sharp Blue Search of Flame, sear with poignant images and brilliant diction. Whether she’s reinventing myths from…
By any measure, Airea D. Matthews’ collection of poems, Simulacra, is an auspicious debut. Awarded the 2016 Yale Younger Poets Prize by Carl Phillips,…
Michael Delp’s newest collection of poems, "Lying in the River’s Dark Bed", reads like a surreal, post-apocalyptic novel-in-verse. The characters who…
Keith Taylor is a naturalist as well as a poet. Every summer, he spends several weeks at the University of Michigan’s Biological Station.The poems in his…
Thomas generously gives us the whole messy life. This is deeply satisfying, but you have to pay attention.In the story "An Uneven Recovery," two women,…
In Lorraine Boissoneault’s book, The Last Voyageurs, the author immerses the reader into the 1977 reenactment of La Salle’s expedition and the perils of…
The prose poems in Kathleen McGookey’s latest collection, Heart in a Jar, oscillate between the elegiac and surreal. “How can we use the poetic…
Tyehimba Jess has won the Pulitzer Prize in poetry for his book Olio. It's a book of sonnets, songs and narrative that examines the lives of mostly…